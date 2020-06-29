Woman sets herself ablaze allegedly over chicken biriyani

A 28-year-old woman had reportedly set herself ablaze at her house near Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu after her husband got her plain biryani instead of chicken biryani.

The deceased identified as Sowmiya and her husband Manoharan, 32, were residents of Poonjeri village near Mamallapuram and employed at a sculpture-making unit in the tourist town, the police informed. The couple was married for 12 years and had a son and daughter aged 10 and 11 years respectively.

According to reports, Sowmiya asked Manoharan to buy chicken biryani from a newly launched eatery on Wednesday, that had floated a buy one get one free offer on the inaugural day. However, chicken biriyani was sold out and Manoharan returned home with kuska or plain biryani. Sowmiya reportedly refused to eat the plain Biryani, which was later given to the neighbour by Manoharan before he left for work.

Later in the day Sowmiya doused herself with petrol and set her afire on the terrace of the two-storey building they resided in. A neighbour spotted her covered in burns and alerted police. She was then admitted to the Chengalpet government hospital for treatment and died on Friday.