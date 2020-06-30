Boycott China : China expresses concern over ban on 59 Chinese apps by India

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said that they were “strongly concerned” after India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms like Club Factory and Shein on Monday, citing “safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India”.

“China is strongly concerned, verifying the situation,” news agency ANI quoted Zhao Lijian as saying. “We want to stress that Chinese Govt always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international & local laws-regulations. Indian Govt has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones,” he added.

In a statement on Monday, the IT Ministry said it had received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India”.

“The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” the statement said.