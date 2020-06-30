China blocks Indian newspapers, websites

Amidst the Indo-China border tensions following the June 15 standoff, the Indian newspapers and websites cannot be accessed in Beijing now without Virtual Private Network (VPN) server.

According to diplomatic sources in Beijing, the Indian TV channels can be accessed through IP TV as of now. However, ExpressVPN had not been working in the Communist state for the past two days on iPhone as well as desktops.

But China has created such a technologically advanced firewall that it blocks even the VPNs.

China is infamous for its repressive online censorship and the Xi Jinping government has refined it into an art with high-tech interventions. For example, anytime the word Hong Kong protest is mentioned on either CNN or BBC, the screens in Beijing go blank and news only returns after the topic is over.