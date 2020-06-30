India’s ban on Chinese apps is a breach of Intl trade laws,says China

Terming India’s crack-down on Chinese apps as ‘ambigous’,China on Tuesday said that the move is a violation of International trade laws and general trade practices.China also urged New Delhi to create an open and fair business environment.

“India’s measure selectively and discriminatorily aims at certain Chinese apps on ambiguous and far-fetched grounds, runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions and (is suspected of) violating WTO rules” Ji Rong, a spokesman at the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, said in a statement.

Ji Rong added that the move would only help to put Indian jobs at risk and asked India to treat all foreign investors and service providers equally and to create an open and fair business environment. Asserting that practical cooperation between China and India is actually mutually beneficial and win-win, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said, “deliberate interference in such cooperation will not serve the interests of the Indian side”.

India in its strongest action against China had banned 59 Chinese apps on Monday. The two atomic powers turned freshly hostile after a bloody clash of their troops along the LAC at Galvan valley