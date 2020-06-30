“Make in India,Buy from China”, Rahul Gandhi slams centre for hypocrisy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP led NDA government on Tuesday over the rising imports from China and said the ruling party says ‘Make in India’, but buys from China.

“Facts don’t lie. BJP says: Make in India. BJP does: Buy from China,” he said in a tweet along with a graph showing comparative volumes of imports from China during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, showing a rise under the current dispensation.

The Congress had been taunting the NDA government for its much hyped ‘Make in India’ campaign and had earlier mocked the Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel should be dismantled as each of its bronze panels are imported from China.

The ‘Make in India’ initiative, has “failed” to yield results, alleged Rahul Gandhi.