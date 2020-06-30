Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Man brutally beats up woman colleague inside office,video goes viral : Watch Here

Jun 30, 2020, 12:53 pm IST

An employee of a hotel in Nellore under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department beats up a woman colleague.

A disheartening video from Andhra Pradesh has surfaced showing an employee of a hotel in Nellore under the state Tourism Department brutally beating up a woman colleague. According to ANI, the incident took place on June 27 following a verbal spat. A case under relevant sections has been registered against the man.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close