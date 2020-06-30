Man brutally beats up woman colleague inside office,video goes viral : Watch Here

An employee of a hotel in Nellore under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department beats up a woman colleague.
A disheartening video from Andhra Pradesh has surfaced showing an employee of a hotel in Nellore under the state Tourism Department brutally beating up a woman colleague. According to ANI, the incident took place on June 27 following a verbal spat. A case under relevant sections has been registered against the man.
#WATCH An employee of a hotel in Nellore under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department beat up a woman colleague on 27th June following a verbal spat. Case registered against the man under relevant sections. pic.twitter.com/6u9HjlXvOR
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020
