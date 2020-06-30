TikTok Ban : Here’s what TikTok has to say

TikTok has been banned by the Government, along with 58 more apps including Shareit, UC Browser, WeChat, and others.

Reacting on Modi Govt’s decision, TikTok India said today that it is complying with the government’s orders.

TikTok India said it had been invited to meet with government stakeholders for a chance to clarify after it was blocked on Monday along with 58 apps with Chinese links. The popular short video service also said it “continued to comply with data privacy and security requirements under Indian law” and had not shared any information of users in India with “any foreign government, including the Chinese government”.

Statement added “if we are requested to in the future we would not do so,” asserting that it placed highest importance on user privacy and integrity.

“We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications,” TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi said in a statement.

“TikTok has democratized the internet by making it available in 14 Indian languages, with hundreds of millions of users, artists, story tellers, educators and performers depending on it for their livelihood, many of whom are first time internet users,” said Mr Gandhi.

The ban comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops. In the month of June, at least 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a fierce clash with the Chinese at Galwan Valley.