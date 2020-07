1,124 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Oman in the last 24 hours. This was announced on Wednesday Omani news agency (ONA) citing Health Ministry. The ministry also announced 9 deaths and 737 recoveries. The newly diagnosed cases include 862 Omanis and 262 foreign residents.

The total number of coronavirus infection in Oman has rised to 41,194. The death toll has reached at 185.The country’s overall recoveries from the disease have reached 24,162.