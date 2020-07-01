Gulf country announces a ‘good news’ for all expats

The Oman government will soon allow people to do part-time jobs. The Omanis and expatriates in the country will soon have the option to do part-time jobs. The move is aimed at diversifying its its economy.

The governmental Implementation Support and Follow-Up Unit (ISFU) has said this in its annual report.

The part-time job initiative aims to provide chances for Omanis to work part-time in the private sector. The same will be available for non-Omani labour according to temporary work permits.



“This decision will benefit many job seekers in the sultanate, including new graduates and those who want to increase their incomes,” Ahmed Al Huti, the head of the Economic Committee at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

The part-time work system is expected to largely diversify Oman’s economy, as it will enable reaching skilled labour inside the sultanate and expand options at the job market. A related online system has been set up.

Initially, 3,500 workers will be permitted to do part-time jobs in Oman, according to the ISFU. Several institutions are engaged in charting the part-time work scheme, including ministries of manpower, education and higher education, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Sultan Qaboos University as well as the private sector.