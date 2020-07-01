Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended trading in gains. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended higher on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 35,414 higher by 498 points. NSE Nifty settled trading at 10,412.85, up 112 points or 13.1%.

The top gainers in the market were Axis Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank. The top losers in the market were , NTPC, L&T and Nestle India.

Out of stocks traded on the NSE, there were 999 advancing stocks as against 778 declines.