Woman held for killing neighbour’s 4-year-old son

A 39-year-old woman from Mumbai was arrested for allegedly killing her neighbours four-year- old son over an old dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Madhu Gadhe, called the boy to her home in a chawl at Santoshi Mata Nagar in suburban Andheri late Monday night and allegedly strangulated him with a pair of leggings, a police official said.

She then dumped him head down in a water-filled bucket in her bathroom, a police official said.

In the meantime, when the boy”s mother could not find him, she checked the houses of all neighbours, but Gadhe did not allow her to enter her place, he said.

Later, the boy”s mother and other neighbours somehow managed to enter Gadhe”s house and found the child”s body in her bathroom, the official added.

Gadhe was arrested on Tuesday and a case was registered against her under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), Sahar police station”s senior inspector Shashikant Mane said.