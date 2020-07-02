China plans to use Pakistan terrorists against India,hold talks with Al Badr group

China is aiming at using militants based in Pakistan against India. It has been reported that the Chinese authorities had held meeting with Pakistan based Al Badr group. It is supposed that Chinese is going to use these groups to unleash terror against India. Al Badr is a Pakistan-based terror group that has a history of inflicting terror in Kashmir.

Al-Badr was decimated by Indian security forces long ago, Jammu and Kashmir Police DG Dilbag Singh had recently said that efforts were being made to revive the terror group in the valley.



Meanwhile, Pakistan has moved two divisions of troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The Pakistan Army has deployed almost 20,000 additional troops in the northern Ladakh region . Reportedly, the Pakistan-China axis is looking for a two-front attack against India.

Reportedly, there have been a series of meetings between Chinese and Pakistani officials in recent weeks, followed by the large deployment of troops in Gilgit-Baltistan, the area belong to the Union territory of Ladakh, currently illegally occupied by Pakistan.