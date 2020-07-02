DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesTechnologyGulfInternationalEntertainment

Chinese App Ban : TikTok parent company ByteDance to lose USD6 Billion

Jul 2, 2020, 11:42 am IST

Chinese media outlet The Global Times on Wednesday tweetted that the loss of Chinese internet company ByteDance, which is the parent company of Tik Tok, could rise upto $6 Billion after India banned 59 Chinese apps.

The state-backed media outlet twitted: “The loss of Chinese internet company ByteDance – the mother company of Tik Tok — could be as high as $6 billion after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps including Tik Tok, following deadly border clash between Indian and Chinese troops last month.”

On Monday, the government banned 59 Chinese apps amid the India-China standoff at Galwan Valley.

The banned apps included UC Browser, Tik Tok, SHAREit, Baidu map, Shein, clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser among others.

