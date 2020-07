The Omani News Agency (ONA) has confirmed 1361 new coronavirus cases in Oman. Quoting the data provided by the Ministry of Health, ONA also confirmed 3 deaths and 1,156 recoveries.

The newly diagnosed cases include 875 Omanis and 486 foreign residents. Thus the total coronavirus infection tally in Oman has reached at 42,555. The death toll has reached at 188. The recoveries stood at 25,318 .