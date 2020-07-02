Gulf country to replace expats from these jobs

Oman government is planning to replace all expats working in the government jobs. The government is planning to replace thousands of foreign employees in its government sectors with Omanis.

The Oman government has set up a committee at Oman’s civil service sector. The committee led by an undersecretary of the civil service for civil development affairs, and is studying replacement plans in the sector and related estimated cost.

Head of the Oman’s National Centre for Employment’s Steering Committee, Mohammed Bin Ahmed, added that the centre has also formed a team including representatives from the ministries of manpower, health and education as well as state-owned companies to review the situation of foreign employees and gradually replace them.

Over 50,000 expatriates are working in Oman’s government sector.Foreigners make up 2 million of Oman’s population of about 5 million.