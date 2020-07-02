DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

“It’s a curse to be born in Pakistan”:says mother of minor Hindu girl abducted in Pakistan

Jul 2, 2020, 08:35 pm IST

Another minor Hindu girl was kidnapped in Pakistan. As per human rights activists in Pakistan, the abduction took place on n 27th June in Saedabad, Hala Mitiari, of Sindh province Pakistan.  A minor Hindu girl aged 14 named Nasiban was abducted. As per reports she was forcefully converted to Islam and married to her kidnapper.

A video shared by Rahat Austin. a human right activist shows the mother of the girl saying “It’s a curse to be born in an Islamic country.”

 

 

Earlier, a minor Hindu girl was abducted in Jacobabad in June this year. Two minor girls, one Hindu and other Christian  were abducted on different occasions in May. In April, two Hindu girls were abducted from Sindh province and in January, a Sikh girl was abducted, followed by an attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara.

 

