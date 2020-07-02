Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has settled trading at gains. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended trading in up.

The BSE Sensex has settled trading at ended 429 points or 1.21% to close at 35,843.70 and Nifty surged 122 points or 1.17% to end at 10,551.70.

HDFC, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services,Mahindra & Mahindra,Hero MotoCorp, Titan, Cipla, HCL Technologies, Indian Oil, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries and ITC were the top gainers in the share market . Axis Bank, UPL, Vedanta, Hindustan Unilever, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel and NTPC were among thetop losers in the market.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher . The overall market breadth was positive as 1,716 shares ended higher while 1,047 closed lower on the BSE.