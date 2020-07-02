Tamil Nadu custodial deaths : 5 more police officers arrested on murder charges

MADURAI: The CB-CID has arrested five policemen in connection with the deaths of Sathankulam traders P Jeyaraj and his son J Beniks while in custody last week, officials involved in the investigation said. While suspended inspector Srithar, sub-inspector Balakrishnan and constable Muthuraj were arrested early Thursday morning, SI Raghu Ganesh and head constable Murugan were arrested late Wednesday night. Srithar was in charge of the Sathankulam police station at the time of the incident.

The CB-CID, which took over the investigation on Wednesday also altered the FIR registered in the case to Section 302 of the IPC (murder), CB-CID inspector general K Shankar said in a media briefing late Wednesday night.

Ganesh was produced before Thoothukudi Chief Judicial Magistrate S Hema in the early hours of Thursday after doctors at the Thoothukudi Government Hospital certified him fit. The CJM remanded him to the Perurani district jail till July 16.