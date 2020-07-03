“Building Hindu temple in Islamabad is against the soul of Islam,” says Pakistan assembly speaker

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the speaker of Punjab assembly in Pakistan has claimed that building a Hindu temple in Islamabad is against Islam. he said that Pakistan was made in the name of Islam and building a temple is against the soul of Islam.

He said this as the government has given order to build a temple. Also a Petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court against construction of temple.

The petitioner said that the government had no funds for the construction of a mosque but released funds for building a temple. On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court had issued notice to the city development authority over the petition.

Construction of a Hindu temple in Islamabad is getting a lot of heat. A lawyer has challenged its construction in IHC, while fatwas against it continue. Here's an ally of govt Pervaiz Elahi opposing construction: Making a new mandir in the capital is against the spirit of Islam. pic.twitter.com/ZV2nwVXvbx — Naila Inayat ????? ????? (@nailainayat) July 1, 2020

The proposed temple at Islamabad was to be the first temple to be built in the Pakistani capital city ever since Islamic country came into existence in 1947. The Islamabad city authorities had allocated a 20,000 sqft plot for the construction of the temple.