Five more people had died in Oman due to the coronavirus infection. This was announced by the Health Ministry. Thus the death toll due the pandemic has reached at 193.

1374 new coronavirus cases were also reported in Oman in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infection to 43,929. In the newly diagnosed cases 839 were Omanis and 535 were expats. The total number of recoveries has reached at 26,169.