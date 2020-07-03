Emirates Airlines announces resuming services to 3 more cities

Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has announced resuming passenger flight services to 3 cities in Pakistan. Emirates has resumed services to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Emirates has earlier suspended the services as some passengers tested positive for Covid-19.

However, all the passengers coming from Pakistan to Dubai on Emirates flights must carry a negative Covid-19 report from an approved laboratory issued within 96 hours of the journey.

On June 20, around 26 passengers on an Emirates flight to Hong Kong tested positive for Covid-19. These passengers had travelled from Pakistan and transited through Dubai and then boarded the second Emirates flight to Hong Kong.

Passengers need to carry negative Covid-19 test results from Chughtai Labs, which has presence in most major cities across Pakistan. However, kids under 12 are exempted from the PCR test provided they are travelling with their parents, who have negative test results.