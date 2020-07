Oman government has announced its decision on the people with expired tourist visas. The Oman government has announced that no fines will be imposed for expired tourist visas until July 15.

“Currently, there are no fines on holders of tourist visas in the Sultanate.They can extend the visa electronically through the [ROP] website without the need to show up at the service centres”, said Major Mohammed Al Hashami of the Royal Oman Police (ROP).