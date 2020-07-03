Indian Air Force to get air-to-air ‘Astra BVRAAM Missiles’

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will soon get the beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile ‘Astra’ (BVRAAM). The beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile was developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Defence Ministry Rajnath Singh, cleared the purchase of 248 indigenously developed Astra for the Indian Air Force.

The missile has been tested by the DRDO and the IAF at least 27 times since it was first fired. The missile has an operational range of over 100 kilometres. The missile uses a 15-kg high-explosive warhead to bring down its target. It has been built by the Chandigarh-based Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory.