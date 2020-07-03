PM Modi visits Leh to review situation, interact with soldiers amid stand-off with China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Leh to review the ongoing border conflict with the Chinese troops. This is the first high profile visit from the executive leadership to the region ever since the border standoff erupted in early May.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane, arrived at Nimu, a forward location, and interacted with the Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel early this morning.

He is scheduled to meet the injured soldiers as well as the local military leadership, including Lt. General Harinder Singh, XIV Corps Commander among other senior officers.

The area is located among the tough terrains at 11,000 feet, on the banks of the river Indus, and is surrounded by the Zanskar range.

While paying tributes to the soldiers during his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday, Modi had said: “Those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh have got a befitting response. India honours the spirit of friendship… she is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary, without shying away. Our brave soldiers have proven that they will not let anyone cast an evil eye on the glory and honour of Mother India.”