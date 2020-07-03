PM Modi welcomed by Indian Army with ‘‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chants : Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid a surprise visit to the frontiers of the Indian defence lines along the Line of Actual Control to review the preparedness of the forces.

The PM’s visit makes a strategic impact amid a fierce standoff with China’s People’s Liberation Army after continued provocations by the Asian neighbour along India’s territory.

However, a stand-out incident from the visit has been that of Indian Army jawans chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ as Prime Minister Modi arrived at the Nimu base in Leh early in the morning.