Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended trading in gains. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty had settled trading higher.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 168.57 points or 0.47% higher at 36,012.27, and the Nifty settled at

10,607.35 higher by 55.65 points or 0.53% .

Top gainers in the market were Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp and NTPC. JSW Steel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment and HDFC Bank were the top losers in the market.