TikTok’s Indian alternative crosses 10 million downloads on Play Store

After Chinese app TikTok was banned in India, its Indian alternative ‘Chingari’ has reportedly crossed 10 million downloads on Google Play Store, the company stated.

The creators who were previously sharing their content on Tik Tok are now joining the Indian app.

“Our retention numbers and the app’s daily engagement time are also witnessing a solid increase. Our team is working round the clock to provide all our customers with a seamless experience,”Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder told a news agency.

Nayak also urged former TikTok users to try ‘Chingari’ as it is ‘Made In India’ app.

The app is available in English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

The app also reached three million downloads in 10 days, and 500,000 downloads in 72 hours.

Among the banned apps, TikTok has over 200 million users in India, as it had become especially popular in suburban India launching several people into overnight online fame. They had even carefully curated a community surrounding it and catered to demands relating to personalities.

In an order issued under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009, the Ministry of Information Technology said it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the emergent nature of threats.