8 police men killed by UP criminal gang

8 policemen including a DYSP were killed in Uttar Pradesh yesterday,by a dreaded criminal mastermind-Vikas Dubey and his team of goons.

The incident happened in Dikru in Kanpur when the police team ensued a search operation to arrest Vikas Dubey. The police team were exposed to gun fire as the goons led them to a trap showering bullets from building roofs. DYSP Devendra Mishra, 3 Sub-inspectors and 4 constables were killed on the spot and 4 constables were rushed to hospital and their condition is reported to be critical.

Vikas Dubey is a criminal master-mind who is pursued by police for many cases including the killing of a minister raiding a police station. Vikas Dubey became the most wanted crime lord after slaying Santhosh Shukla, a minister in the government of the former UP CM Rajnath Singh, now the Central defence minister

The gang lured the police team to a trap blocking their way with a giant land moving machine.The police team were left helpless as the criminals sieved their body with AK-47 machine guns from hide outs.Two goons were shot and killed by enforcement team which rushed to the aid of the previous team.

CM Yogi Adithyanath held an urgent meeting with secreatry for home affairs and DGP.Yogi expressed his condolences to the family of Police officers who lost lives in line of duty.