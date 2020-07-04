Ajay Devgn announces film on Galwan Valley clash

National award winning Bollywood actor-producer Ajay Devgn has announced that he will make a film on Galwan Valley clash in which 20 Indian soldiers martyred. The film will be co-produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the announcement news on Twitter. “IT’S OFFICIAL… #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash… The film – not titled yet – will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army… Cast not finalized… Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film,” the tweet read.

IT'S OFFICIAL… #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash… The film – not titled yet – will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army… Cast not finalized… Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film. pic.twitter.com/yaM6rPcK7Z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2020

According to the film’s description, it will narrate the “story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian army men who fought the Chinese army”.

Ajay is already looking forward to the release of his film Bhuj on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is also about the 1971 war and co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.