Covid-19 Updates: Oman reports 10 deaths due to coronavirus

10 more people lost their lives in Oman due to the coronavirus infection. This was announced on Saturday by the Omani News Agency (ONA) quoting the health ministry.

1,177 new cases of coronavirus infection has also been reported. The newly diagnosed cases include include 969 Omanis and 208 foreign residents.Thus the total coronavirus infection in the country has rised to 45,106.

The death toll die the infection has rised to 203. The country’s overall recoveries from the disease have reached 26,968, an increase of 799 against the tally reported the day before.