India denies UAE airliners permission to operate chartered services

India barred UAE airliners Etihad, Air Arabia and Emirates to operate Chartered services to Indian airports. The move follows the UAE government-imposed curb on Air India and other private airlines preventing them from carrying passengers to Dubai. The decision is was notified to airlines verbally on late Friday leading to disruption of services and flight cancellations.

The scheduled international flights are banned starting from March 22 and the ban is in effect till July 31.

Earlier India had taken a hit from US as it banned Air India from operating repatriation flights(Vande Bharat) from March 23 alleging India violated International agreements forcing US airliners in a competitive disadvantage. Efforts are on for resolving issues related to repatriation flights in a diplomatic way.

The Etihad flight EY 254 (Departure time 14:20 Sat)bound to Kozhikode Intl terminal was cancelled as Directorate of Civil aviation denied permission to land. The flight was chartered by Abudhabi KMCC.