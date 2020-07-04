“ India’s expansionist policies were imperilling peace in the region”: Pakistan extends its support to China

Giving full support to China, the Pakistan has reaffirmed its loyalty to the Communist country and said that it is committed to ‘One China Policy’. This was said by Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Pakistan has also accused that India’s “belligerent posture and expansionist policies were imperilling peace in the region”. Qureshi made the remarks during a phone conversation with his Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Friday.

Qureshi said Pakistan and China are “all-weather strategic cooperative partners” and had preserved a “tradition of expressing solidarity, mutual assistance and mutual support to each other in the face of common challenges”.

Pakistan minister said that his country is committed to the “One-China policy” and firmly supports China on its “core interests including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang”.

Qureshi accused that the regional security situation was deteriorating and “underlined that India’s belligerent posture and expansionist policies were imperilling peace in the region”. “Apart from committing egregious violations of human rights in [Jammu and Kashmir], India was seeking to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory,” he said.