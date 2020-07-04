Missing sibling sisters now expert Chutney dancers in ‘Kailasa’,Gujarat police

Gujarat police, speaking on the case of the missing sibling sisters from the Ashram of controversial man-God, Nithyananda asserted that they are now with him in his ‘Kailasa’.Kailasa is an island in the Caribbean sea which is now the new abode of Nithyananda after he fled India when pursued buy police on various charges.

The Gujarat police added that the sisters are now expert dancers and musicians in Chutney music -an Indo-Caribbean art form popular in Caribbean islands. The elder sister is also having a top post in the administration department of Kailasa. The move of the Indian authorities to issue a ‘red corner’ Interpol notice against Nithyananda failed as the ‘Kailasa’ falls in a no-man’s territory in Interpol records.

The father of the siblings registered a case in 2015 against Nithyananda alleging they are missing from his Ashram at Ahmedabad. The father himself is a dissident devotee of the man-God and the sisters were living in the Ashram for a long time. The sibling sisters spoke against their father supporting Nithyananda after he lodged the complaint.