“US stands with India in the fight against the Communist China’s aggression”: Confirms US Senator

Rick Scott, a member of US Senate has confirmed that the US will always stand with India against the Chinese provocations. Rick Scott, the leader of Republican party has said this in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter dated July 2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,he expressed his condolences on the loss of lives of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley.

“The United States stands with India as you fight against the Communist China’s aggression and I commend your continued efforts to negotiate a peaceful resolution,” Scott said in the letter.

“Unfortunately, we know Communist China never lives up to its commitments. The tyrants of Communist China continue to steal technology and refuse to open their markets to foreign goods as required by their agreement to be part of the World Trade Organisation,” he wrote.

“Communist China believes that in order for them to be strong, America, India and other freedom loving countries must be weaker. They are cracking down on freedom and autonomy in Hong Kong, and continue to threaten Taiwan and India,” he said.

“As you continue to stand against Communist China and General Secretary of the Communist Party Xi (Jinping), I want to offer help in any way I can to the Republic of India, the world’s largest democracy and our ally. The United States will always defend our allies and those fighting for freedom,” Scott added.