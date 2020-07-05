Earthquake hits Gujarat

A moderate earthquake of 4.2 magnitude has jolted Kutch in Gujarat on Sunday evening. The epicentre of the earthquake was around 14 km from Bhachau in Kutch district of Gujarat.

It was preceded by four minor quakes of 1.8, 1.6, 1.7 and 2.1 magnitudes between 1.50 am and 4.32 pm, the official said.

“A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in Kutch district with its epicentre 14 km north-north-east of Bhachau in Kutch district at 5.11 pm on Sunday,” Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.