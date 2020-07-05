DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Indian company to boycott 400 million US dollar import from China

Jul 5, 2020, 09:21 pm IST

Amid the ongoing tension between India and China, one of India’s leading industrialist groups has decided to cut down their imports from China. JSW Group , the owner of JSW Cements and Bengaluru FC has announced this.

Parth Jindal the Managing Director of JSW Cement and Bengaluru FC’s CEO has announced that the JSW Group will bring down its trade deficit with China to zero in the next two years. At present the group imports around US dollar 400 million worth products from China.

Earlier, India’s largest kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige announced that it will not place any new orders to procure items and parts from China.

