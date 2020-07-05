Indian company to boycott 400 million US dollar import from China

Amid the ongoing tension between India and China, one of India’s leading industrialist groups has decided to cut down their imports from China. JSW Group , the owner of JSW Cements and Bengaluru FC has announced this.

Parth Jindal the Managing Director of JSW Cement and Bengaluru FC’s CEO has announced that the JSW Group will bring down its trade deficit with China to zero in the next two years. At present the group imports around US dollar 400 million worth products from China.

The unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil on our brave jawaans has been a huge wake up call and a clarion call for action – we @TheJSWGroup have a net import of $400mn from China annually and we pledge to bring this down to zero in the next 24 months #BoycottChina — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 2, 2020

Earlier, India’s largest kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige announced that it will not place any new orders to procure items and parts from China.