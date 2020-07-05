‘Made in India’ app clocks millions of downloads after the Tik Tok ban

Indians with a boosted charge of patriotism are self-restricting from using Chinese products and the boycott China campaign is equally evident in digital platforms. After the ban of Tik Tok together with other 58 Chinese based apps, indigenously made apps by start-ups are experiencing an enormous surge in download.

Chingari, an Indian app which works much the same way like the Tik Tok registered 15 million downloads after the ban on Chinese app.This catapulted Chingari to number one postion in App storea feat it never achieved till its launch in 2018. Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and chief of product and growth of Chingari, clearly knows his market. “There are three major things that the Indian public consumes — entertainment, news, and games — and Chingari has all three,” he says.

Indian apps like Mitron, Roposo, Dubsmash and Bolo Indya are some other Indian players that offer a platform for uploading short format video content and promise to be good alternatives to Chinese offerings. But the real challenge to these companies comes now as a wider user base demands that the interface, servers and backend of the apps will have to be strengthened to handle the major spike in numbers, which raises the cost of maintaining a heavy infrastructure.