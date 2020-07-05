Mangalyaan sneaks in to ‘Phobos’, the mysterious moon of Mars,Sends down pictures

ISROs proud endeavour-The Mars Orbiter mission known more with a desi touch ‘Mangalyaan’,has achieved yet another feat. Mangalyaan came close to the mysterious moon of the Mars,the Phobos and captured breath taking pictures of it with its high resolution camera.

Mars hosts two elusive moons in its orbit- Phobos and its smaller, more distant sibling Deimos.

They both are very close to the Red Planet and among the smallest natural satellites in our solar system.

“Mars Colour Camera (MCC) onboard Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) has imaged Phobos, the closest and biggest moon of Mars, on 1st July when MOM was about 7200 km from Mars and at 4200 km from Phobos,” detailed a post by ISRO on its official website.

Phobos is 6,000 kilometers above the Mars surface and orbits around it three times in a day. It’s so close that if you were on the Mars-facing side of the moon, the planet would cover a large part of the sky.The Phobos has a large crater named Stickeny, assumed to be developed from a massive asteroid collision. This crater is clearly seen on Phobos along with the other craters Shklovsky, Roche & Grildrig.