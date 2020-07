1,557 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. newly diagnosed cases include 1,057 Omanis and 500 foreign residents.

Thus the total infections in the country rised to 47,735. 5 more deaths due to coronavirus were also reported. The death toll in Oman has rised to 218. 2,178 new recoveries were also reported, taking the country’s overall recoveries from the disease to 29,164.