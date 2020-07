Actress Ameesha Patel wishes to be “hot”, but her fans already think she is. Sharing a video of her wearing a colourful bandeau and denims, on social media, she quipped: “How I wish I was HOTTT!!!”, followed by several smiling and lipstick emojis.

The post has garnered many views and comments like “Hotness, super hot, beautiful, fit and fabulous”. Meanwhile, Ameesha turned a year older in June, and she chose to celebrate her birthday by doing social service.