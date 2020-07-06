Commodity Market; Gold prices slips down again

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped again. On Multi Commodity Exchange(MCX), August gold futures fell 0.34% to Rs. 47,882 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX also declined 0.36% to Rs. 49,000 per kg. Gold prices in India had hit a record high of Rs. 48,982 per gram in the futures market on Wednesday.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.1% to US dollar 1,775.97 per ounce. Among other precious metals, platinum rose 0.8% to US dollar 806.30 while silver eased 0.1% to US dollar 18.02.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is up by Rs. 8 at Rs. 35,944 per 8 gram. Gold is priced at Rs.4493 per 1 gram.