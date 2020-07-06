Gulf country passes ‘ expat bill’: 8 lakh Indians may forced to leave

The legal and legislative committee of Kuwait’s National Assembly has approved a draft expat quota bill. The bill will now be transferred to the respective committee so that a comprehensive plan is created.

As per the bill Indians should not exceed 15% of the total population. By this it is revealed that around 8 lakh Indian expats may be forced to leave Kuwait.

Anti-expat rhetoric has been on the rise since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic with lawmakers and government officials call for reducing the number of foreigners in Kuwait.Kuwait’s prime minister had earlier said that the country’s expatriate population should be reduced from 70 to 30% of the total.

Foreigners account for 3.4 million of Kuwait’s 4.8 million population. Indian community constitutes the largest expat community in Kuwait, totaling 1.45 million.