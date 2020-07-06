“PM CARES putting Indian lives at risk”, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Central government of putting Indian lives at risk by purchasing sub-standard ventilators for the fight against coronavirus.

Quoting an article, Gandhi tweeted, “PMCares opacity is: 1. Putting Indian lives at risk. 2. Ensuring public money is used to buy sub-standard products.”

He even used a hashtag “BJP fails Corona Fight”.

Quoting a former employee, the news article had alleged that PM CARES Ventilator Maker AgVa has “fudged” software in order to hide “poor performance”.

Gandhi’s tweet comes soon after Congress tried to corner the BJP government by asking four specific questions regarding the makers, the tendering process and price of the machine.