Renault to launch ‘Kwid RXL 1.0’ in India: Know the features and price

Renault India has announced the launch of the Kwid RXL 1.0 variant in India.

The Kwid RXL variant will now be available in both 0.8-Litre and 1.0-Litre powertrains. Its feature list includes 20.32 cm (8.0-inch) Touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution, first-in-class LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator, speed dependent volume control and a boot capacity of 279 liters.

Some of the standard safety features on the Kwid include Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (ABS with EBD), Driver airbag and Driver & Co Driver Seat belt reminder, and speed alert.

The Kwid is available in six colour options – Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze, and Electric Blue. It also comes with optional extended warranty up to 5 year & 100,000 Km. It pricing extends from Rs. 2.94 lakh for the standard 0.8 variant to Rs. 5.07 lakh for the Climber AMT(O) 1.0 L variant.