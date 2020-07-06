‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country announces 100% ‘nationalization of jobs’ in 11 more sectors

In giving a big setback to expats, Oman government has announced that it will implement 100% ‘Omanisation’ in 11 job sectors. This was announced by Ministry of Manpower. Ministry has issued the decision reserving 11 professions in the private sector for citizens.

The Ministerial Resolution No. 182/2020 regulates the practice of certain professions only for Omanis.

The jobs are: Internal housing supervisor, sociology specialist, social service specialist, social care specialist, psychologist / social specialist, general social worker, student activities specialist, social research technician, social service technician, assistant social service technician and social worker.

Article two of the decision states: “Licences for the recruitment of non-Omani workforce, and work-permit licences issued for professions specified in the article of this Decree shall apply until the date of their expiry.”