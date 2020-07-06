Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading in profit.

The BSE Sensex ended 466 points higher at 36,487 and NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 156 points to close at 10,764.

All the 11 sector gauges, barring the index of pharma companies, compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta and TCS were among the top gainers. Bajaj Auto, GAIL India, Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Dr Reddy’s Labs were among the top losers.