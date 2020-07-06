UAE based airline announces flight services from July 14

UAE based airline company, Air Arabia has announced that it will resume services from July 14. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will start operations with a flight to Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt on July 14.

The flight take off from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria on July 14 followed by flights to Sohag the next day. Customers can now book directly on Air Arabia’s website. The flights will deploy Airbus A320 aircraft based at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Flights to Alexandria’s Borg Al Arab International Airport will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays departing Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) at 15:00 local time and arriving at 16:55 local time. The return flights will depart Alexandria at 17:35 local time, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 23:25 local time.

Flights to Sohag International Airport (HMB) will depart every Wednesday at 14:20 local time arriving in Sohag at 16:00 local time. The return flight departs Sohag at 16:40 local time arriving in Abu Dhabi the at 22:10 local time.