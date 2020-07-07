Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’ trailer out : Watch Here

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s film, Dil Bechara trailer just released. Based on the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara is Sanjana’s Bollywood debut as well as Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut. Dil Bechara remains Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film – the actor died by suicide on June 14. The film will stream on Disney+Hotstar for free from July 24.

Sharing a link of the trailer, Sanjana tweeted, “Here’s presenting to you, our labour of love. The #DilBecharaTrailer is out NOW! He was the one who healed her, and took away her pain by celebrating each and every little moment that mattered (sic).” In a second tweet, she added, “We miss you so much Sushant. Thank you, for your love (sic).”