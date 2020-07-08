Boycott China : Here are the Indian alternatives to top Chinese apps

Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps that include some of the most prominent names such as TikTok, UC Browser, Clash of Kings, and ShareIt. The decision came amidst a massive backlash against China following the June 15 face-off at Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

Inputs from intelligence agencies have indicated that these Chinese apps have been used as either spyware or malware and are in clear violation of the terms of usage, compromising a user’s privacy.

Here are the Indian alternatives to top Chinese apps

TikTok, Helo, Bigo Live, Vigo Video, VMate and Kwai

Alternative:

There are several alternatives to popular video-sharing apps such as TikTok, VMate and the likes. You may also consider trying out some Indian apps like Mitron and Chingari, although they aren’t quite as established as their Chinese counterparts. Instead, you can switch to Instagram for now, where you may also get to follow most of your favourite stars from TikTok.

UCBrowser, DU Browser, CM Browser and APUS Browser

Alternative:

Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox are two of the best alternatives to all the above Chinese app browsers. Both the apps constantly add new features and are very safe options. Alternatively, you can also try JioBrowser. It is one of the most popular Indian mobile browsers that offer a fast and secure internet surfing experience to users, It also offers an experience similar to UC Browser when it comes to its engaging News and Entertainment content.

YouCam Makeup, BeautyPlus, and Photo Wonder Alternative

Alternative:

B612 – Beauty & Filter Camera is a pretty good alternative to consider to replace any popular photo editing tools on your handset. The app also comes with more 1,500 diverse stickers and a range of real-time beauty effects.

SHAREit and Xender

Alternative:

SuperBeam is a popular alternative to file sharing apps like SHAREit and Xender. Users can use Wifi Direct, NFC or QR codes for sharing large files and can also be used to transmit files to and from your computer.

360 Security

Alternative:

Bitdefender Mobile Security & Antivirus is one of the best alternatives to consider if you are looking to replace 360 Security on your phone and secure against viruses and malware.

AppLock

Alternative:

The Norton App Lock is the perfect alternative to popular Chinese app AppLock. It allows users to set a secure password or pattern lock screen to keep their Android smartphone secure and private.

CamScanner

Alternative:

Adobe Scan: PDF Scanner with OCR is one of the most trusted apps that you can use as an alternative to CamScanner. You can download the app for free and start scanning your documents right away. The app also offers an integrated OCR technology, allowing it to instantly detect printed text and handwriting.

ES File Explorer

Alternative:

There are a number of decent options to consider when you’re looking for an app to replace ES File Explorer. ‘Files by Google: Clean up space on your phone’ and File Commander – File Manager & Free Cloud are two of the best applications that carry the same functionality and features as ES File Explorer.

Shein

Alternative:

Shein is a popular app for women’s fashion which features a wide collection of trendy clothes. One of the perfect alternatives is Myntra, which also happens to be the biggest fashion retailer in India.

Mi Video Call

Alternative:

Mi Video Call is Xiaomi’s own video calling and chat service and is amongst the 59 banned Chinese applications. Luckily, there is no shortage of apps in this category and one of the most popular alternative to consider is, of course, WhatsApp.