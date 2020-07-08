Commodity Market: Gold price touches record high

In the commodity market the price of gold has touched a record high. In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has touched a record high of Rs.36.320 per 8 gram. On Wednesday the price of gold was surged by Rs. 200 per 8 gram. Price of 1 gram of yellow metal is up by Rs. 25 to Rs.4540.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) , August futures rates slipped 0.2% to Rs. 48,712 per 10 gram while silver futures edged 0.3% lower to Rs. 50,067 per kg. In the previous session, gold had surged 1.2% while silver 0.9%, tracking firm global rates. Last week, gold prices had surged to a record high of Rs. 48,982 per 10 gram.

In the international market, spot gold was steady at US dollar 1,793.56 per ounce.